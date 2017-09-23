Tepora remains unbeaten, bags WBO intercontinental featherweight title

Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora of Omega Boxing Gym triumphed in his first fight abroad, knocking out homeboy Lusanda Komanisi in the second round to clinch the vacant WBO intercontinental featherweight title Saturday dawn (Philippine time) at the Orient Theatre in East London, Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a fierce exchange in the second round, Tepora landed a solid right hook that sent down Komanisi crashing to the canvas.

The South African boxer tried to beat the referee’s count but failed. With the win, the 24-year-old Cebuano remained unbeaten in 21 fights. It was his 16th victory by knockout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Komanisi suffered his fourth defeat in 25 fights. He has 18 wins by knockouts.