Servania falters against Mexican foe, tastes first defeat

FORMER ALA Boxing Gym stalwart Genesis “Azukal” Servania valiantly fought WBO world featherweight champion Oscar Valdez of Mexico but eventually lost via unanimous decision in their bout held in Tucson, Arizona, Saturday morning (Philippine time).

Servania, now based in Japan, pushed Valdez to 12 rounds but fell short with scored of 116-110, 119-111 and 117-109 all in favor of the unbeaten Mexican champion who now has 23 wins.

He has 19 wins by knockout. Servania suffered his first defeat in 30 fights. He has 12 knockout wins.

The Bacolod City native gained momentum in the fourth round when he stunned Valdez with a knockdown.

Valdez retaliated by downing Servania in the fifth round.

It was a seesaw battle between Servania and Valdez in the last five rounds but the latter had more of the edge by connecting the more telling blows.