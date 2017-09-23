Calderon’s Vios Cup victory nullified

The huge victory of Toyota Team Cebu/GM Motorsports’ Jette Calderon in the Super Sporting Class during the third leg of the Toyota Vios Cup Season 4 last weekend was nullified after he was disqualified for a technical infraction.

Vios Cup organizer, JP Tuason, confirmed the development yesterday morning.

The investigation began immediately after Race 6 last Saturday after the Chief Scrutineer, Toshiaki Takeda, found that a modification was made to the car driven by Calderon during the mandatory scrutineering investigation.

Further investigations confirmed Takeda’s findings resulting in the disqualification.

The amended results now have Dominic Ochoa taking first place followed by Keith Bryan Haw and Ramon Tanjuatco, respectively.

Calderon’s points for Race 5 and 6 were also taken away, giving him just 25 points for the said leg.

Calderon’s father, Jun, said that they respected the decision but reasserted that it was Jette’s driving skills that got him the victory and nothing else.

“We respect the decision of the organizer but on that particular day, when the track condition was at its worst because of the heavy downpour, it wasn’t the car that made the driver victorious, but the skills and determination that made the driver a champion. That’s all I can say,” said the elder Calderon.

In spite of the unfortunate turn of events, Team Toyota Cebu will not hang their heads and will still celebrate its historic 1-2-3 finish in the Sporting Class, led by champion Sean Velasco, runner-up Lord Seno and second runner-up, Oscar Suarez.