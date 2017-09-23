Nine drug suspects nabbed in 3 Cebu cities

Police arrested nine drug suspects who had more than P100,000 worth of illegal drugs and firearms in their possession during separate anti-drug operations in the cities of Naga, Talisay and Toledo last Friday night.

Drug suspects Manuel Ocampo, Eliazar Ian Cortes, Marvin Lee Cortes, Rolando Sentillas, Dante Cumbe, Ely Ebajan and Baby Girl Resil were arrested in Talisay City.

PO3 Jonel Ater of the Talisay City police said their target was Ocampo, a known street level drug pusher in Barangay Dumlog. Recovered from Ocampo were 19 sachets of shabu and one loaded KG9 submachine pistol.

Eliazar Ian Cortes, the alleged source of Ocampo’s shabu, also yielded 22 medium-seized packs of marijuana leaves, one .357 revolver and a loaded Smith and Wesson frontier gun.

In Naga City, Giovannie Abella was arrested after being flagged down for not wearing a helmet at a checkpoint in Barangay South Poblacion.

Police found five sachets of shabu from Abella.

And in Barangay Magdugo, Toledo City, police arrested a certain Cornelio Apurado who had six sachets of shabu in his possession.

Apurado said he gets his supply of shabu from Talisay City.

All drug suspects are now detained pending the filing of charges against them.