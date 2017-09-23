Businessmen oppose new petition for wage hike

BUSINESSMEN in Cebu are opposing the petition for a P145 daily wage increase filed by four labor groups last Friday before the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-7).

Glenn Soco, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), said a wage increase at this time is not feasible especially that a P13 daily wage hike was just implemented last March.

He said the RTWPB can only implement a wage increase once a year, except if there are supervening conditions that would warrant another increase.

According to Soco, the Philippines is now considered as one of the most expensive places in Asia to do business.

“If we always implement wage increase, investors might get discouraged to do business here in Cebu,” Soco said.

On the other hand, Jose Tomongha of the Alliance of Progressive Labor (APL) said they are hoping to convince the wage board to approve the petition filed by the Cebu Labor Coalition, Lonbisco Employees Organization, Metaphil Workers Union and Unionbank Employees Association for another round of wage increase. APL is a member of the Cebu Labor Coalition.

Tomongha cited the rising price of fuel and other commodities and the impending hike in transportation fare as enough proof of supervening conditions, required by the RTWPB-7 before they can entertain a wage hike petition.

“The extraordinary oil price hike and the increase on prices of basic commodities and services have greatly affected the purchasing power of the current minimum wage earners,” Tomongha said.

The minimum wage for the region is P366 after the P13 wage increase took effect last March 10 as contained in Wage Order No. 20.