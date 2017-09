A FORMER communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was arrested in a drug bust by police in Consolacion town, Cebu on Saturday.

Luciano Gaco P0ro, who was identified as an NPA surenderer, yielded 12.5 grams of shabu worth P148,000 in an operation in Sitio Pandayan, Barangay Poblacion.

Poro has been under surveillance for months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect is now detained in Consolacion police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.