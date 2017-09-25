Search for article

Ex-NPA rebel nabbed in Consolacion

01:36 AM September 25th, 2017

By: Rene F. Alima, September 25th, 2017 01:36 AM

A FORMER communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was arrested in a drug bust by police in Consolacion town, Cebu, last Saturday.

Luciano Gaco Puro, who was identified as an NPA surrenderer, yielded 12.5 grams of shabu worth P148,000 in an operation in Sitio Pandayan, Barangay Poblacion. Puro has been under surveillance for months.

The suspect is now detained in Consolacion police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.

Puro said he operated as a former NPA rebel in Negros Occidental province.

 

