Four stabbed in town disco

FOUR people landed in the hospital after being stabbed during a barrio disco at Sitio Jaguar in Barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando town, southern Cebu last Saturday evening.

Only two of the four victims were identified by the police after they were rushed to the nearest hospitals.

They were Raymart Jay Rubio, a resident of the area and Arnel Asoy, a resident of Barangay Balud, San Fernando.

Rubio sustained a stab wound in the back while Asoy was stabbed in his chest.

PO3 Marjoquin Missuari of the San Fernando police precinct said one of the five suspects identified as Junrex Heraldizo stabbed the victims in a drunken rage.