Search for article

Four stabbed in town disco

SHARES:

By:

@cebudailynews

01:37 AM September 25th, 2017

Recommended
By: Rene Alima, September 25th, 2017 01:37 AM

FOUR people landed in the hospital after being stabbed during a barrio disco at Sitio Jaguar in Barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando town, southern Cebu last Saturday evening.

Only two of the four victims were identified by the police after they were rushed to the nearest hospitals.

They were Raymart Jay Rubio, a resident of the area and Arnel Asoy, a resident of Barangay Balud, San Fernando.

Rubio sustained a stab wound in the back while Asoy was stabbed in his chest.

PO3 Marjoquin Missuari of the San Fernando police precinct said one of the five suspects identified as Junrex Heraldizo stabbed the victims in a drunken rage.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
JUSTICE FOR MAXI
JUSTICE FOR MAXI
September 21st, 2017
Maxi to be cremated
Maxi to be cremated
September 23rd, 2017
SONNY IS CEBU’S RICHEST EXEC
SONNY IS CEBU’S RICHEST EXEC
September 23rd, 2017