Rains in next 3 days

PAGASA FORECAST

Cebu will be expecting cloudy and light to moderate rains until Wednesday, which is an extended effect of the low pressure area in Surigao del Sur.

In the weather forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday, the low pressure area (LPA) was spotted 510 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

This LPA is giving Cebu scattered heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Surigao del Sur is 319.13 kilometers southeast of Cebu.

Al Quiblat of Pagasa Mactan warned that the heavy rains might occur anytime of the day.

“If we have this kind of weather disturbance, we really can expect that the rains will come anytime. Unlike during ITCZ or habagat, they give rains mostly in the afternoon,” Quiblat said.

The heavy rains may also bring lightning, strong winds and flashfloods.

Pagasa already recorded 228 millimeters (mm) of rain as of Sept. 24, 57 mm over the expected average rainfall volume of 171 mm for the month of September.

Average temperature in Cebu is expected to be at 25 to 30 degree Celsius until Wednesday.

Quiblat, however, said that the LPA in Surigao del Sur has a low chance of developing into a tropical storm.

Aside from Cebu, CARAGA, Northern Mindanao, Davao and Eastern Visayas regions will also be experiencing heavy rains due to the LPA.