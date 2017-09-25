CCPO keeps ‘force multiplier’ volunteers sharp, ready to back cops

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is training the 300 force multiplier volunteers from different parts of the province to keep them sharp and ready to help police officers maintain peace and order in the city especially during big activities.

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, City Intelligence Branch (CIB) chief, said that the force multipliers would help the police in securing the big events and activities in the city.

“Yung ginawa natin is a refresher (course) and (training) to develop their skills para sila ang maging katuwang ng CCPO,” Navida said.

(What we do is a refresher and training to develop their skills so they will be side by side with CCPO)

Yesterday, the CCPO conducted a refresher course for at least 50 individuals from different parts of the city and the province.

The training included crowd control, which the volunteers were taught on Sunday.

The 300 volunteers are made up of a mix of private individuals and barangay workers in different parts of the city and province.

Navida said that aside from helping police maintain peace and order, these volunteers would also serve as intel (intelligence assets) of the police.

“(They can give us information about) drug personalities, pagbibigay ng lead sa kapolisan (about some crimes). Napakahalaga ng role nila sa CCPO,” Navida added.

(They can give us information about drug personalities and giving leads to the police about some crimes. Their role is very important to CCPO).

Navida said that they had scheduled the trainings on Sundays because most of the volunteers had work on weekdays.

He said the 300 volunteers had already been utilized during past big events held in Cebu, which included the Asean meeting and the Sinulog celebrations.

“Considering na kulang ang police sa dami ng sunod-sunod na events. (We need the force multipliers) para maging maayos and matiwasay yung activity,” Navida said.

(Considering that we lack police personnel due to series of events. We need the force multipliers so the peace and order in the city during an activity will be maintained.)