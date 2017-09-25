Search for article

Shoes & Bags Sale at The SM Store

02:21 PM September 25th, 2017

By: PR, September 25th, 2017 02:21 PM

ARE you looking for a new pair of shoes and a bag for your next travel getaway? This is the perfect chance for you to get great deals on a selection of your favorite shoe and bag brands as SM Supermalls in Cebu bring back the much-awaited Shoes & Bags Sale.

Enjoy up to 50% off on great selections of your favorite shoes, bags and luggage brands. Promo runs until September 30.

As an added treat for shoppers, get your very own Snapcam for only P699.75 for a minimum P1,500 purchase at the Shoes, Bags or Luggage department.

Visit The SM Store in SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion.

