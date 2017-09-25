Free movies at JCentre Cinema

Free movie passes are in store for mall goers who avail of JCentre Mall Cinema promos until October 3.

For those planning to watch the latest movies showing on-screen like “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Mother!” you can get one complimentary pass when you buy tickets before 5 PM, ongoing until September 26.

Pair off your movie date with the classic movie snacks like popcorn and hotdog at JCentre Cinema Movie Snack Bar and get to watch your movie for free for a minimum single receipt purchase of P250. This promo can be availed until October 3.

Regular tickets only cost P190. You may buy them at the temporary ticket booth at the 3rd level of JCentre Mall across Ersao and beside Social Security System Office.

For inquiries, you may contact 266-8888 local 220 or 0932 873 3536 from 12 PM – 9 PM. You may also view their movie guide at http://jcentrecebu.com/movie-guide/.