A 40-year old man set his neighbor’s house on fire in Barangay Poblacion, Compostela on Sunday night.

Joselito Tejero allegedly used pieces of dry woods to burn the house of couple Raymond Blancia Di and Rachel Gomez.

Senior Insp. Junafe Vergara of Compostela police said the suspect claimed to have a misunderstanding with the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The damage was pegged at P3,000.