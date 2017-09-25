Chicken Deli offers Chicken Paa Inasal at P34

ON September 26, Chicken Deli, your authentic inasalan at iba pa, celebrates its 34th Anniversary nationwide through its 1-day CD2 Paa promo. Get your favorite chicken inasal for only P 34 from 10 AM – 12 NN, valid for dine-in transactions only.

The CD2 Paa promo is valid for one transaction only per customer, and may not be applied in conjunction with other discounts and promos.

However, in the purchase of goods and services which are on promotional discount, senior citizens can avail of the promotional discount or the discount provided under the expanded Senior Citizen Act of 2010, whichever is higher.

What a great deal! So hurry on over to your favorite Chicken Deli branch to enjoy this CD2 Paa promo for one day only!

For Chicken Deli franchising inquiries, please call 0917-3028180, or email at franchising@chickendeli.com.ph, visit their website at www.chickendeli.com.ph, like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.