Everything Korean at SM City Cebu

EXPERIENCE Korea as SM City Cebu celebrates the Korean Festival beginning September 28.

The four-day festival will feature a Korean food fair, Korean Culture Exhibit, K-Pop competition, and a film festival.

A highlight of the festival is the screening of five critically acclaimed films at SM Cinema beginning September 28 to October 1. This year’s line-up of Korean films includes How To Steal A Dog, Twenty, My Brilliant Life, Very Ordinary Couple, and The King of Jokgu.

See the wonders of Incheon, Korea in Korean Incheon exhibit at the Northwing Atrium from September 28-30. Incheon is a historically and economically significant place for Koreans. During the Korean War, the city was the site of the Incheon Landing by American forces. Today, Incheon is a metropolitan city with the population of about 2.8 million, politically independent from Seoul.

Check out Korea’s royal culture, traditional arts, music, garments at the Korean Culture exhibit from September 29 to October 1 at the main mall atrium D.

Don’t miss the Korean food extravaganza which happens from September 29 to October 1 near Entrance 1 of the main mall. The exhibit features traditional Korean food products, specialty products from different regions of Korea.

Witness as different K-Pop groups compete for the Cebu K-Pop Star finals set on September 29, 6 PM, at the Northwing Atrium.

To cap off the celebration, different performances from schools, universities, as well as from Cebuano talents take place during the Grand Korea Day on September 30, 6 PM, at the Northwing Atrium.

