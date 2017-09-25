Overseas travelers in Cebu experience John Michaels Traveller’s Lounge

Situated at the 2nd floor of J Centre Mall beside the Bureau of Immigration, the prime Traveller’s Lounge offers delectable Western and Japanese dishes prepared by Filipino chefs with five-star hospitality experience.

Guests can choose from all-day breakfast treats composed of English, Filipino, and American recipes, sumptuous soups with toasted bread, healthy salads, and pork dishes like BBQ Back Ribs, French Cut Pork Chop, Crispy Pata and Schnitzel. Poultry selections like Chicken Curry and Chicken Teriyaki are also available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Premium quality steaks are also offered and served with a choice of rare, medium rare and well-done grilling gauge. Japanese meal favorites are also available upon advanced request.

Owned by Aussie entrepreneur John Michaels, the lounge consists of a cafe, restobar and travel desk, fused together to make every overseas’ guest and their companion’s stay in the city worthwhile.

Guests can also opt for membership at the lounge which will entitle them to dining discounts and promos. They can also participate in the lounge’s “Book Exchange” wherein the guests get to exchange two old books they have with one new book displayed on their shelf or they can purchase the book at P100 if they don’t have a book to trade with.

Aside from their regular work, the lounge also encourages support of street children and families in shanties through mini concert fundraisers and dinner benefits at their place.

For more information, you may visit www.travellersrestobar.com or call (032) 328 0242 for inquiries and reservations.