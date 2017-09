ABOUT 300 employees from the General Services Office (GSO) in Cebu City Hall underwent a random drug test facilitated by the Cebu City Office on Substance and Abuse Prevention (Cosap) on Monday, September 25.

According to Gary Lao, Cosap chief, those who will test positive of using illegal drugs will be given appropriate sanctions.

Job order employees will be terminated immediately while regular employees will be subjected to investigation, Lao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drug test is still ongoing as of 5 PM.