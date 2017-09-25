CPDRC employee tested positive for drug use

AN EMPLOYEE of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) risks losing his job after he tested positive for drug use.

The employee would be referred to a treatment center to undergo rehabilitation while the Cebu provincial government would assess if there would still be a need to retain his services, said Ivy Durano–Meca, head of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drugs Abuse Office (CPADAO).

But Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said he would require the employee to immediately tender his resignation letter if he is holding the position of a job order employee of the provincial government.

“We will (still) recommend to let the employee undergo drug rehab, but our policy before (and) even until now, is that job order employees, since they don’t have an employer-employee relationship (with the provincial government), they will be asked to resign,” Davide said.

A total of 91 jail personnel were made to undergo mandatory drug testing on Saturday and one of them tested positive for drug use.

Meca refused to divulge the identity of the employee pending the conduct of confirmatory testing on the urine sample which he submitted.

Meanwhile, a total of 300 employees of the General Services Office (GSO) of the Cebu City Hall were also made to undergo random drug testing on Monday.

Garry Lao, head of the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap), said the results of the drug testing remain unavailable.