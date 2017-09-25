764 CV cops get promotions

A TOTAL of 764 policemen in Central Visayas were accorded their respective promotions in a ceremony held at the St. Ignatius chapel located inside the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) compound on Monday morning.

Police Senior Supt. Clarito Baja, head of PRO-7’s Human Resources Division, said each of the policemen was promoted a rank higher than their current rank.

Baja said that 32 of those who were given their promotions used to hold the rank of Police Inspector, and will now be holding the rank of Chief Inspector.

The donning of ranks followed a Mass that was held at the PRO-7 chapel.

Baja said those who were promoted will get to enjoy salary increases.

He said that the 764 policemen applied for promotion this year and complied with all the requirements, but he no longer specified what these are.

A separate donning of ranks will also be scheduled before the year ends for those holding the rank of colonel.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) is in need of 4,000 new male recruits.

Senior Inspector San Roget King Ho, head of the Mobile Recruitment Team, said that the new recruits will consist the new battalions that they will soon be creating as part of the expansion of their coverage.

He could not say why SAF needed to expand their coverage in the country.

As of Friday, his office only received 112 applications.

Ho said they will continue their recruitment until the first week of December to try to entice more applicants to join SAF.

“The whole recruitment process would be done here. Only the training is centralized in Manila,” said Ho.

Ho said that the applicants should be willing to undergo rigorous trainings.

He said that while SAF members get basically the same pay as any other policemen, they will have to perform special tasks being an elite unit of the PNP.