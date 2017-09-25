Sabalones underling arrested for drugs, firearms possession

A MAN with alleged links to self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones was arrested for the possession of illegal drugs and unlicensed firearms in his residence in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town, Friday night.

Recovered from the residence of Edwin Sabal Genobana, 40, were three large plastic packs of shabu worth at least P300,000; a .45 Colt caliber pistol with five bullets and a magazine for a .45 caliber pistol.

Cebu Daily News tried to get the suspect’s statement on his arrest, but he refused to grant an interview with this reporter.

Genobana was about to have his dinner when personnel of the Criminal Intelligence and Detection group (CIDG) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) barged into his home at 7:55 p.m. to serve a search warrant issued by Judge Antonio Marigomen of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 61 based in Bogo City.

Chuck Barandog, CIDG head, said they placed Genobana under surveillance for a month before they applied for the issuance of a search warrant against him.

He said that Genobana, a level 3 drug suspect, maintains a province-wide operation.

Barandog said that Genobana did not resist arrest when he saw CIDG personnel entered his home.

The suspect, who is said to be among the drug peddlers listed with links to Sabalones, is now detained at the CIDG detention cell while police prepare charges for illegal drugs and firearms possession against him.