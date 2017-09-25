Bohol brgy. councilwoman killed in ambush

A barangay councilwoman from Carmen town in Bohol province was killed while her husband was injured during an ambush, Sunday afternoon.

Police investigators are now conducting hot pursuit operation against suspect Jose Neosinia, who is said to be the mastermind of the ambush that killed Barangay El Progreso Councilwoman Ruffa Sugala, 37.

Sugala’s husband Arturo, who sustained gunshot wounds on his groin and arm, was lucky to have survived the attack after he lay on the ground, pretending to be dead.

Chief Inspector Rully Lauron, head of the Carmen Police Station, said that Arturo, 45, identified Neosinia as among their attackers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arturo told police that Neosinia took off his black bonnet thinking that he and Ruffa were already dead.

Lauron said that Arturo stood up to ask for help after Neosinia’s group left.

Carmen town police continued their hot pursuit operation against Neosinia’s group as of 5 p.m. on Monday while they also coordinated with police units in Dagohoy and other neighboring towns.

The municipality of Carmen which is famous for its chocolate hills is located at least 53 kilometers away from Tagbilaran City.

Lauron said that the need for revenge may have prompted Neosinia to plan the ambush on the Sugala couple.

The suspect believes that the Sugala couple was behind the July 29, 2016 killing of Adrian Virtudazo, leader of a gun-for-hire group based in the neighboring Dagohoy town where Neosinia is also a member, Lauron said. Neosinia took over the group following Virtudazo’s death.

Lauron said that the Sugala couple earlier accused Virtudazo of stealing the livestock which they kept on their farm.

While there is no truth to Neosinia’s belief, Lauron said, Neosinia plotted the ambush on the Sugala couple shortly after they left their home in Barangay El Progreso on Sunday afternoon to attend a purok meeting in their barangay.

He said that Neosinia and three other companions, who were all wearing bonnets, blocked the couple’s way and fired shots at them using still undetermined calibers.

Ruffa was immediately killed during the attack while Arturo pretended to be dead.

Neighbors brought the injured Arturo to the Cong. Simeon Toribio Memorial Hospital where he is now recuperating.