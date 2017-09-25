Robbery with homicide complaint filed against suspect in Maxi’s killing

A ROBBERY with homicide complaint was filed on Monday at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office by the family of slain 29-year-old female disc jockey against the suspect in her killing.

Alex Bolongaita, the father of the slain victim, Marie Alexi “Maxi” Bolongaita, filed the complaint and was assisted by police officers of the Homicide section of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in filing the complaint against 36-year-old suspect Reynante Mambiar.

The complaint also contained the forensic analysis of the bloodstains on the knife and the victim’s blood and the testimonies of the witness, the victim’s neighbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The witness said in his affidavit that he clearly saw Mambiar’s bloodied face as the suspect hastily jumped onto his parked motorcycle.

He said that he checked Marie Alexi’s house and saw a slipper covered with blood.

He immediately sought police assistance.

Alex Bolongaita refused to give a statement to the media during the filing of the complaint.

Marie Alexi was found dead in her own residence in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, with gunshot wounds in her chest.

Police reports said that she was robbed before she was killed by Mambiar, whom the police identified as a habal-habal driver.

Mambiar was arrested by Cebu City police officers at a Cebu City hospital hours after he committed the crime.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, CCPO Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) chief, said that he believed that charges against the suspect are strong enough to indict him.

“We recovered physical evidence from him like the cell phones of the victim,” said Devaras.

Devaras also claimed that the suspect told them that he shot Marie Alexi.

He also assured the safety of the witness, who positively identified Mambiar as the person who broke into Marie Alexi’s apartment.

He said that if necessary, they would recommend to put the witness under the witness protection program.

The suspect, Mambiar, is still confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, where he is recovering from a gunshot wound in the face and cuts in the body, which is believed to have been inflicted by the victim, who was believed to have fought back during the robbery.

“If ever he will be discharged already, he will go straight to CCPO, and if there is already a commitment (order), he will be transferred to the city jail,” said Devaras.