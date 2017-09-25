Sticker posting, house visits in Pajo

Rather than spray-paint houses that identified them as drug dens, Barangay Pajo Chairman Junard Chan and the Lapu-Lapu City police used a different tactic in yesterday’s visit at Sitio Paradise.

Chan and Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot posted stickers with the words “Likay sa dautan, aron dili matanggong sa Prisohan (Avoid bad things to keep one away from prison)” and the contact numbers of Chan, Cabagnot and Chief Insp. Felix Cleopas III.

The stickers were posted randomly on houses in the area and at the doors of identified drug dens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chan said they also visited a couple named Ice and Geraldine Balani who were identified drug dealers.

Chan told Ice that the barangay still suspected him and his wife of illegal drug involvement even after they surrendered during an Oplan Tokhang conducted in the area a few months ago.

Chan said he still received reports that the shanty owned by Ice’s brother Portugal Balani is still being used as a drug den, and he suspected Ice of operating it.

Ice denied the allegations and said he and his wife will dismantle Portugal’s shanty since he no longer showed up after a raid in his house three months ago.

A boarding house owner identified as Rolando Godinez earlier sought Chan’s help to rid his place of illegal drug activities.

The boarding house was later spray-painted with the words “Balay Puloy-anan, dili suyopanan, (House for dwelling, not a house for sniffing).” Chan said they are identifying drug dens and will soon demolish them.

Chan said he was happy to know that other barangays have also replicated his lead.

Commission on Human Rights (CHR-7) Regional Director Arvin Odron said they are conducting an assessment of Chan’s campaign.

Odron also compared the shame campaign in Pajo with the walk of shame initiated by Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili in 2015.

Administrative and criminal charges were later filed against the mayor at the Ombudsman.

“I hope we don’t reach that point here in Cebu, as I called for a deferment of the campaign until the dialogue between CHR and the local official is done,” said Odron in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

“It is inconsistent for the local government not to observe these human rights standards when in fact, the state that it represents has committed to respect and protect the human rights of all,” Odron said.