Ace Hardware elevated to PRA’s Hall of Fame

ACE Hardware, the one stop shop for the latest home improvement solutions, was recently elevated to the Hall of Fame in the Foreign Brand Retailer – Home Improvement Category during the Philippine Retailer’s Association’s 20th Outstanding Filipino Retailers & Shopping Centers of the Year Awards at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort and Casino. In the photo, ACE Hardware Philippines VP for Merchandising and Operations Bernard Ong (2nd from left) and ACE SVP- Operations Bernard Lim receive the award from PRA Chairman Lorenzo Formoso and Vice Chairman Roberto Claudio (4th from left). This is the third- time ACE has been honored with a PRA Award, thus elevating it into Hall of Fame status. Others include the OFR-Category Killer Award in 2013 and OFR-Best Home Improvement Center Award in 2015.

