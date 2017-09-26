Council blocs argue over Zafra’s status

CEBU City Councilor Sisinio Andales moved to dismiss City Councilor Philip Zafra as an ex officio member of the City Council during Tuesday’s regular session.

Andales believed that Zafra’s term as both Tisa barangay chairman and president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) already expired and that he should not represent the ABC.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, an ally of Zafra at the Barug Team Rama bloc in the council, opposed Andales claim saying it will be up to the National Executive Board to decide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board is authorized to hold a special election based on the Local Government Code. But Andales said it would be up to the Department of Interior and Local Governments (DILG) to hold an election for this purpose.

Zafra said he has a copy of the DILG memo stating that it is up the National Executive Board to hold special election.

Zafra said the memo has no instruction for him to vacate his ABC post.

Andales later admitted that his claim was only based on his personal view.