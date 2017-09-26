DOLE suspends airport terminal project

Construction on Terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport is suspended after the death of a construction worker at the site last week.

Acting Regional Director Cyril Ticao of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the work stoppage order was issued to Megawide GMR Infrastructure Singapore PTE Ltd Joint Venture, Megawide Construction Corp. and RCK Reydel Construction Corp. who are handling the Terminal 2 expansion project.

The worker died after an air compressor fell on him last Friday, Sept. 22.

Ticao also ordered the revocation of certificates of safety to those in charge of the construction site.

Based on the investigation of Labor Laws Compliance Officers, there was no safety officer in the construction site during the accident.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIA) has yet to issue a statement on the order.