Task force monitors south Cebu

A TASK force that is constantly monitoring security concerns in southern Cebu is in place amid the negative travel advisories issued by foreign embassies in that part of the country.

Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu provincial police chief, said they are coordinating with the Armed Forces and Philippine Coast Guard to deal with any terror or criminal threat in the area.

The embassies of the US, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France and New Zealand have warned their citizens about travelling to southern Cebu, Bohol and Central Visayas in general amid threats of terrorism and kidnappings.

“Regular meetings with Centcom and the Coast Guard are done to enhance security,” Noble said.

The travel and threat advisories, issued in November 2016 and April 2017, have yet to be lifted.