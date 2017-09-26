Two college students caught with marijuana in Tabuelan

Two college students were arrested for possession of marijuana in Tabuelan town on Tuesday morning.

Ervin John Laput, 20, and Anthony Bensulan, 21, who were on board a motorcycle, were flagged down by Tabuelan police in a check point.

Laput and Bensulan yielded a bag of marijuana leaves and stalks.

Tabuelan police chief Emmanuel Rabaya said the suspects tried to evade the checkpoint.

The suspects also claimed that they were supposed to give the marijuana to their colleague for medical use.

Rabaya said Laput and Bensulan were planning to sell marijuana to a barangay celebrating fiesta.

The suspects were said to be college students in the neighboring town of Tuburan.

Details to follow.