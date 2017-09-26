Man arrested for burglary, sexual molestation in Carcar City

A MAN was arrested after stealing from and sexually molesting his cousin in Barangay Guadalupe, Carcar City on Tuesday, September 26.

According to Carcar City police, the suspect barged into his cousin’s house around 2 A.M. and took with him a cellphone worth P10,000.

Aside from stealing, the suspect allegedly touched his sleeping cousin’s private part.

The victim, who was awakened, shouted to alert her family, according to police report.

The suspect, who escaped from the victim’s house after the incident, was apprehended in his home.

He is now detained Carcar police jail pending the filing of charges against him.