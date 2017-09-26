Search for article

Woman found dead in Talisay City subdivision

07:45 PM September 26th, 2017

A 33-year old woman was found lying lifeless in a grassy area in a village in Barangay Linao, Talisay City on Tuesday morning.

May Alyasin, reportedly an owner of a lotto outlet in Talisay City, suffered from fatal gunshot wounds in her leg and arms.

According to Police Supt. Jason Villamater of Talisay City police, the rescue team of the city tried to revive Alyasin but to no avail.

Villamater added that the victim’s body was found just about 20 meters form her house in the village.

Homicide investigators are still probing on claims that a person has been frequently visiting Alyasin’s house.

The victim’s mother also claimed that Alyasin had a boyfriend but recently broke up with him after a physical confrontation.

Police are also now looking at evidence taken by a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene.

