More ferries mulled to ease Cebu’s traffic

Siquijor — Imagine riding ferry boats in going to and from mainland Cebu to Mactan Island in order to avoid the horrendous traffic in these areas.

That idea was pushed by the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7) as it supported the conduct of a feasibility study on the proposed Cebu Inter-Island Sea Transport System Project.

“Using the waterways in order to link places and help decongest traffic and enhance connectivity and transport of passengers and commuters,” said businessman Glenn Anthony Soco II, chairperson of the RDC-7 infrastructure development committee (IDC).

During yesterday’s full council meeting in Coco Grove Beach Resort in San Juan, Siquijor, the RDC-7 passed a resolution requesting the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) to conduct the feasibility for the project.

Soco said the inter-island sea transport project is the brainchild of Wally Liu, the private sector representative of the RDC-IDC.

Liu also heads the Technical Working Group (TWG) formed by the RDC for the project.

The feasibility study is expected to identify the most desirable port links, the infrastructure facilities needed, and the economic and financial viability of connecting the ports through ferry boats.

Based on the earlier study, there are four port links identified for the project. “It can actually become a blueprint for the entire Region 7 if this becomes successful for Cebu,” Soco said.

The identified port links are Pier 3 in Cebu City to Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City; Anton’s/MEPZ Wharf in Lapu-Lapu City to Pier 3 in Cebu City; Port under the Cansaga Bridge in Consolacion to Anton’s/MEPZ Wharf in Lapu-Lapu City; and (4) Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City to the Port under the Cansaga Bridge in Consolacion.