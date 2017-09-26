Mandaue checkpoints illegal – Barcenas

AT least 284 persons were arrested in various police checkpoints in Mandaue City since January 2017 for alleged possession of illegal drugs or firearms, a data from the local police showed.

But cases filed against the suspects will likely be dismissed by the trial court, said human rights lawyer Democrito Barcenas.

“Any item or article seized illegally cannot be admitted as evidence in court. The search and arrest were done illegally,” he told Cebu Daily News over the phone.

The veteran lawyer called on those who were “illegally” arrested during checkpoints to file complaints against the police.

“I suggest that they seek legal help from lawyers because what these policemen did was illegal,” he said.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is conducting a probe on alleged body searches conducted by police manning the checkpoints in Mandaue City.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the PRO-7, said body searches and compelling commuters to open their bags are against police operational procedures in conducting checkpoints.

Espino said the only exception for the “plain-view inspection” is when there is an ongoing pursuit of a specific person or vehicle.

Barcenas said all policemen should be constantly reminded to follow the rules.