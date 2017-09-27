Capitol to invest in rehab, emergency teams, early warning systems

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) will invest most of next year’s P181 million budget to hire quick responders for emergencies such as natural calamities.

PDRRMO chief Baltazar Tribunalo said it is time to form disaster response teams for local governments. The budget was approved at Wednesday’s Provincial Development Council meeting.

It will also fund prevention and disaster mitigation measures such as early warning systems for towns and cities and rehabilitation and assistance of devastated areas and displaced families.