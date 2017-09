CHARGES will be filed against three men who were arrested by police for cutting down coconut trees in Barangay Lambusan, San Remigio town in northern Cebu at 10:30 am Wednesday.

San Remigio police identified the suspects as Candelario Pagatpat, Jesubin Felicano and Larry Demicillo. They were arrested by police after failing to present cutting and registration permits, Chief Insp. Audie Pelayo of the San Remigio police said.

The three men were detained at the San Remigio police precinct.