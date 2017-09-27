Young man runs amuck in Talisay

POLICE arrested a 19-year-old youth for reportedly running amuck near his home in Nonoc Homes, Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City at 5:40 am Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Supt. Jason Villamater, Talisay City police chief, said the mother of the young man identified as Kyle Dominic Jabellana called them up and told how her son grabbed a loaded revolver and ran amuck.

It was not known if he was drunk or was into drugs. Jabellana is detained at the Talisay City Police Office pending the filing of charges against him.