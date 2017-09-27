Search for article

Catholic faithful attend Camomot death anniversary Mass

05:47 PM September 27th, 2017

By: USJ-R Intern Rosalie Abatayo, September 27th, 2017 05:47 PM

Catholics praying on the tomb of the late Bishop Teofilo Camomot during the celebration of his death anniversary in Villadolid Carcar City.
(CDN Photo/Tonee Despojo)

ABOUT 500 Catholic faithful flocked to the St. Therese chapel in Valladolid, Carcar City to attend the 10 am Mass commemorating the 29th death anniversary of the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot Wednesday.

In his homily, Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo, reiterated Camomot’s example of submitting oneself to God’s grace. After the mass, devotees and church leaders visited the archbishop’s tomb inside the Daughters of St. Therese compound to offer their prayers.

Another mass was at held at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Villarojo said the archdiocese submitted all supplementary documents for the beatification and canonization of Camomot to the Vatican City.

He said they are only waiting for Pope Francis’s final declaration on Camomot’s road to sainthood.

