Lapu council questions President’s choice for councilor

THE Lapu-Lapu City Council filed a resolution asking the Liberal Party (LP) to verify the status of lawyer Jennifer Tan Dungog who was appointed City Councilor by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Councilor Gregorio Paquibot Jr. filed the resolution, saying the administration council wanted to know if Dungog has the certificate of nomination and certificate of membership from the LP.

“It is also unfair for those who voted for the late Damian Gomez who was a legitimate LP member and had the certificate of nomination,” Paquibot said.

The council forwarded a copy of the resolution to the LP. Dungog was later recognized and allowed to sit in the council by Vice-Mayor Marcial Ycong.

“I would be willing to serve for the welfare of the Oponganos and support the administration of Mayor Paz Radaza,” Dungog said.

Dungog had her own law office based in Lapu-Lapu City since 2005. She’s the wife of lawyer Ferdinand Dungog who ran for the council under the PDP-Laban slate in Lapu-Lapu City.