Santander town police chief Supt. Alejandro Batobalanos claimed that a half a million peso hit was placed on his head

Batobalonos said he got word of this cash reward from the Cebu Provincial Police Office ( CPPO ) and believed that it was offered by the drug dealer whose brother died in a police operation he led during his tenure as Danao City police chief.

The drug dealer then had the Danao police precinct strafed as a warning, he said.