Family, friends bids farewell to Maxi with songs, poetry

The family and friends of slain call center agent and disc jockey Marie Alexi “Maxi” Bolongaita staged a tribute to her as her remains were cremated in St. Peter Chapels-Imus on Wednesday.

Maxi, who was also a theater actress, was offered songs and poetry by fellow actors in the Vagina Monologue play who remembered her as a ‘natural’ on stage.

Maxi’s mother, Marivess Ortiz, also performed a part of the monologue. Ortiz is one of the original actresses of the play in 2002.

Cebuana actress Chai Fonacier performed a self-written spoken poetry, which she said was Maxi’s favorite.

Fonacier revealed that Maxi used to volunteer for stand-up comedies, too. Maxi’s other friends in theater also said she was a huge fan of the American fantasy series Game of Thrones, and dedicated one of the series’ songs to her.

Maxi’s remains were cremated on Wednesday afternoon.

Her ashes were brought to the Sanctuary of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and will be brought to Sibonga town on Friday where a tree will be planted in her honor.