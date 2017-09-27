Murder victim’s ma seeks NBI aid

THE mother of a businesswoman who was found dead with gunshot wounds on her body at a grassy road in a subdivision in Barangay Linao, Talisay City, sought help from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to solve her murder.

Remy Albasin told reporters that her daughter May Albasin was left for dead at a grassy area in Camella Homes Subdivision in Talisay City.

NBI Regional Director Comendador Cimafranca said they would investigate the murder case.

Albasin said she went to the NBI after being told by a police officer to seek a settlement with her former boyfriend, an elderly rich man whom she declined to name but she believed to be responsible for the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu provincial police chief, said he would check on Albasin’s claim.

He said he learned that the elderly man lived near the crime scene.

Noble said he was informed by Supt. Jason Villamater, Talisay City police chief, that they were still pursuing leads on the case.

Villamater said he advised Albasin to file a complaint at their office so he could investigate her claim.