Aloguinsan recognized as ‘sustainable destination’

FOR two straight years now, the municipality of Aloguinsan in Cebu is in the list of the Global Top 100 Sustainable Destinations by Green Destination.

Aloguinsan is recognized for its preservation programs for the Bojo River, a significant source of living and spot for eco-tourism in the town.

Green Destination, an online portal that promotes sustainable eco-tourism and every year, lists the best 100 eco-tourist destinations around the world.

Provincial tourism officer Joselito Costas stated, on his Facebook post, that he was proud of another victory for Aloguinsan. “This prestigious selection keeps getting harder every year but the support of individuals and groups (you know who you are) is what makes the victory sweet! Congratulations, Aloguinsan!” said Costas on his Facebook post this morning.

Aloguinsan was the only destination from the Philippines included in the Top 100 Sustainable Destinations last year.

Aside from the Bojo River in Aloguinsan, two other eco-tourist spots in the Philippines made it to the 2017 list.

The Lake Sebu in South Cotabato and Lake Holon of Tboli Island in the southernmost part of Mindanao are also recognized by Green Destination.

The Top 100 Sustainable Destinations list is endorsed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, National Geographic and the World Wildlife Fund.