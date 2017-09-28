Cebu, Singapore ink MOU on tourism program

THE provincial government of Cebu, Department of Tourism (DOT) and several academic institutions in Singapore have inked a memorandum of understanding on tourism and hospitality development program on Thursday, September 28 at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The MOU contains the 36-month Tourism and Hospitality Capability Development Programme in Cebu of at least 120 participants from the academic, private and public sectors of Cebu and Singapore.

The program aims to provide a strategic framework to promote innovation in managing the tourism industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants will be trained in several tourism-based programs and providing sustainable tour-services.

The MOU was signed by DOT undersecretary Alma Rita Jimenez, Cebu governor Hilario Davide III and vice governor Agnes Magpale.

Yeo Li Pheow, head of the Temasik Polytechnic and Benedict Chiung, principal of the Republic Polytechnic of Singapore also inked the agreement.

The 36-month program has already started on September 25.