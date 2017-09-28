DOLE lifts stoppage order against MCIA Terminal 2

THE construction of the Terminal 2 of Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) can now resume after the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas lifted the stoppage order against the project contractors.

DOLE-7 acting director Cyril Ticao said the management and contractor of MCIA Terminal 2 has already complied and corrected several violations that the Labor Laws Compliance officers recorded.

DOLE-7 issued the stoppage order on Sunday, September 24 after a construction worker died when an air compressor fell on him at the site.

It was found out that there was no safety officer in the site during the accident.