Employee steals money from store in Cebu City

A qualified theft case has been filed against a stock girl who allegedly stole money from a store in Cebu City on Thursday morning.

Lean Ynot, 28, allegedly stole cash amounting to P29,702 from the cashier of Afthonia Marketing Wholesaler at Escario Street on September 22.

According to the affidavit submitted by Marianila Cayme, owner of the store, Ynot took the pouch containing money from the cashier counter. The money was supposedly for the softdrinks ordered by the store.

Cayme narrated that the suspect hid inside the comfort room for two hours after taking the pouch.

“We started to doubt her after she locked the two doors of the comfort room, including the door adjacent to the cashier booth,” Cayme said.

Ynot is currently detained at Bagong Buhay Rehabilitation Center, with a recommended bail of P40,000.