Grade 12 student jumps off school building

A senior high school student jumped off the seventh floor of a college building in Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City past 4PM on Thursday, September 28.

The student, a 17-year old girl, was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandal, head of Carbon police, said the student was reportedly going through family problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can say that this is alleged suicide. But we’re still getting facts.”

The victim landed on the ground at the back of the building.

Homicide investigators are still in the area as of 7 PM.