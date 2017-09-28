Global Cebu, Hougang United draw

GLOBAL Cebu FC and Hougang United fought to a 2-2 draw in the 2017 RHB Singapore Cup at the Jelan Basar Stadium in Singapore on Thursday afternoon.

Darryl Roberts delivered a stellar performance for the injury-plagued Global Cebu FC by scoring all two goals of the team.

Global Cebu was missing the services of Fil-Iranian team captain Misagh Bahadoran and defender Amani Aguinaldo due to injuries.

Hougang U took a 1-0 lead early after a goal by Winder Singh but Roberts managed to tie the game shortly after.

Roberts gave Global Cebu the lead with a goal in the 68th minute but Fabian Kwok tied the game in the 85th minute.

The second leg of the semifinal series between Global Cebu FC and Hougang United is scheduled this Saturday at the same venue.