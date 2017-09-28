Aloguinsan on top 100 destinations list

Bojo River preservation

For two straight years now, the municipality of Aloguinsan in southwestern Cebu has been recognized as one of the top 100 eco-tourism destinations in the world because of the town government’s efforts to preserve its Bojo River.

The selection “aims to recognize tourism destinations that have worked hard to make a difference and take sustainability seriously,” said a press release posted on the Green Destinations’ website.

Aloguinsan is the third locality in the country that made it to this year’s Global Top 100 Sustainable Destinations in the world by Green Destination, an online portal that promotes sustainable eco-tourism around the world.

The two other eco-tourism spots are Lake Sebu in South Cotabato and Lake Holon of Tboli Island that is located in the southernmost part of Mindanao.

Other winners include Cape Town in South Africa; Jeju Island in South Korea; Niagara Falls and River in Canada; and Jacksonhole and Yellowstone National Park in the United States.

This year’s list of winners was presented to the participants of the Global Green Destinations Gala Dinner held yesterday at the Museum of the Presidency of the Republic, in Cascais (Palacio da Cidadela de Cascais).

Judging was based on compliance with 15 core criteria that included the presence of a sustainability coordinator; tourism policy; nature protection; landscape and scenery; solid waste reduction; and the inhabitants involvement in tourism among others.

“This prestigious selection keeps getting harder every year but the support of individuals and groups (you know who you are) is what makes the victory sweet! Congratulations, Aloguinsan!” Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer Joselito Costas said in his Facebook post, Thursday morning.

Costas said the 1.4-kilometer-long Bojo River is known for its enchanting blue waters. It is a significant source of livelihood for residents of the fourth-class municipality located 70 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, and is vital in the town’s eco-tourism.

“Happy of course, because it has been 2 years in a row. Actually, the organizers upgraded their criteria this year and we were able to keep up with the new standards,” said Aloguinsan Tourism Officer Shane Manigos-Navarro in a text message to Cebu Daily News.