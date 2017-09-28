Labangon bust yields P14M shabu seized; 1 nabbed

MORE than P14 million worth of shabu was seized in a drug bust in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, on Thursday evening.

Rodel Tampuz, a resident of Sitio Clan in Barangay Labangon, did not resist arrest, said Supt. Glenn Mayam, chief of the Drug Enforcement Group in Central Visayas.

The estimated street value of the drugs weighing more than a kilo is P14.160 million.

The City Intelligence Branch and City Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the operation after Tampuz’s name was mentioned by other arrested drug personalities in the city, Mayam said.

With the bulk of drugs confiscated from him, Tampuz is tagged as a high-value target.

A complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against Tampuz at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office, particularly for selling illegal drugs.

The offense is non-bailable.

Tampuz is currently detained at the Cebu City Police Office stockade pending the filing of a case against him.

Mayam said they conducted surveillance operations against Tampuz for one month.

When they confirmed his alleged illegal activities, the operatives hatched a drug bust which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Mayam said Tampuz worked for a drug lord but declined to identify the latter while a follow-up investigation is being conducted.

The suspect’s area of distribution is reportedly in Cebu City.