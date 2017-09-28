Resto forced to stop operations

Busay landslide cost

ONE of the tourism destinations in Barangay Busay, the Lantaw Native Restaurant, in Sitio Graje has suspended its operations after the landslide on Monday blocked the road leading to the business establishment.

Businessman Bunny Pages, chairman and chief executive officer of Lantaw, said that he was forced to suspend operations which left 65 employees without work since Monday.

However, Pages said the company has been giving the affected workers daily allowances and will continue to do so until the restaurant reopens.

The businessman said they lose money every day the restaurant is closed, but did not specify how much.

“It’s a natural disaster,” Pages said.

Yesterday, however, Barangay Busay Councilman Kevin Sanchez said that the road leading to these establishments had already been cleared.

Sanchez, however, warned visitors to be careful because of the uneven road and slippery road there. (See separate story)

He added it was fortunate that they recently opened the Top of Cebu restaurant beside the Tops Lookout, still in Barangay Busay but uses a different access road.

Top of Cebu is the latest addition to the growing number of establishments under the Pages Group which includes Thirsty Fresh Fruit Juices and Shakes, Fruitfull Smoothies + Juices, Mooon Cafe, Mismukuno Teppanyaki, Sushi Boy, Kan-anan by Lantaw, Cafe Racer, House of Lechon, Shaka Hawaiian Restaurant, Taters, Daplin sa Dagat and Lantaw Native Restaurant.

Pages encouraged patrons of Lantaw in Busay to go to Top of Cebu in the meantime.

The businessman assured the public that it is safe at the site of their Lantaw property, which they are leasing.

He said the lease contract is set to expire by year-end, but he was still keen on renewing the agreement even after the landslide.

“The foundation of the area is strong, but I just don’t know what happened (with the access road),” he said.