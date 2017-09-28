Police, health officials worry about medical marijuana bill

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has expressed concern over the possible approval of a bill legalizing marijuana for medical purposes.

CCPO director, Senior Supt. Joel Doria, said that while marijuana does have some medical benefits, proposed House Bill 180 or the Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act authored by Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano, it may be prone to abuse just like the pain reliever, nubain.

“Yung nubain kahit regulated drug pero ina-abuse din (Nubain, for one, even if it is a regulated drug is being abused),” said Doria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kung meron nang batas (if there is already a law) then we have to implement that,” Doria added.

At the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), an official also expressed worries over the possible legalization of medical marijuana.

Dr. Dino Caing, medical officer of DOH-7, said that while marijuana can be used as pain reliever especially for patients with bone disease and terminal cancer, a doctor’s prescription can be passed on by unscrupulous individuals for personal gain to people who do not suffer from those illnesses.

“Look at the cigarette, even if it is prohibited to minors they can still buy one. There should be limitations and control on its sale,” Dr. Caing said.

The House committee on health unanimously endorsed Albano’s proposed bill on Monday which seeks to establish DOH-licensed Medical Cannabis Compassionate Centers in state-accredited hospitals, specialty hospitals and private tertiary hospitals which can sell, supply and dispense cannabis to qualified patients or caregivers.

Only a pharmacist with an S3 license issued by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) would be allowed to sell and dispense the substance.

The measure also provides for the creation of the Medical Cannabis Research and Safety Compliance Facilities, where scientific and medical research on the medical use of marijuana can be conducted.

The bill seeks to require qualified medical patients with debilitating medical conditions to be certified by their physicians and be issued identification cards by the DOH.

The PDEA will have the key role in monitoring and regulating the dispensing of the substance in health facilities.

Anti-drug efforts

Meanwhile, Dr. Caing revealed that in Central Visayas, only 10 percent of local government units (LGUs) have implemented the health department’s community-based drug rehabilitation program.

“The problem is that some mayors are not really supportive of this program. It’s not part of their priorities,” Caing said.

Caing added that the budget for the construction of a 300-bed-capacity rehabilitation center in Bohol has been approved.

The center, to be funded by a private foundation but to be jointly managed by the national government and the provincial government of Bohol, will cost around P300–P400 million to build.

“Initially, it will be built in Carmen, Bohol, but there were some issues that is yet to be resolve especially on the title of the lot,” Dr. Caing said.